Premier League secured two more sponsors

Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) has secured two additional club sponsors for the Jamaica Premier League 2021 season.

The two club sponsors that have pledged their support for the upcoming season are Indies Pharma Limited, which trades on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, and Mount Pleasant Academy, the Caribbean’s only residential football academy.

Both sponsors now join Wisynco, Yummy Bakery and Jamaica Producers, as the new football body vows to name more sponsors over the next few days.

Chairman of PFJL Chris Williams believes Indies Pharma brings immense value to the table.

For Indies Pharma Founder Dr. Guna Muppuri, this is an extension of their support in former seasons.

Mount Pleasant Academy, the Caribbean’s only fully residential football academy since 2018 with a population capacity of 110 footballers from across the island will also lend sponsorship support to the league.

As PFJL finalises plans for the 2021 season, negotiations are still underway with a number of other potential sponsors. Also, broadcast plans are also being finalised for the season which will run for 20 consecutive weeks with a round of matches each Saturday, Sunday and Monday at a designated location.

Each club sponsor will be assigned to their respective clubs via a random draw to be conducted in January 2021.

