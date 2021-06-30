Wayne Hutchinson Missing, from St Catherine

The St. Catherine South Police have named 47-year-old Wayne Hutchinson, an upholsterer of Myrtle Way, Waterford in St. Catherine as wanted in connection with a murder committed in the parish on Monday, April 27, 2021.

He is asked to turn himself in to the police immediately.

Hutchinson has been implicated in the stabbing murder of Johnross Morgan at Havanas Way in Waterford, St. Catherine. The deceased reportedly had a dispute with Hutchinson’s female companion, during which Hutchinson intervened and allegedly used a knife to stab Morgan several times.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Wayne Hutchinson is asked to contact the St. Catherine South Police at 876-989-8422, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

