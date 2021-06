A team of officers assigned to the Westmoreland Police Division seized one .38 Smith & Wesson Special revolver during an operation on Dalling Street, Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland on Monday, June 28.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that about 6:40 p.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises was searched and the illegal firearm was seen buried in a yard.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.