Watch Your Step in Gravel Lane

(Alan Lewin – News Reporter): Several people are frustrated with the poor condition of Gravel Lane, in Montego Bay, St James. For several months now the small road has been in bad condition and people have reported being injured by falling into potholes along the roadway.

This is a road regularly used by the police to get from Creek Street to 14 Barnett Street on a daily basis,

When contacted about the state of the road, Councillor Richard Vernon in whose division the road falls said, ‘We have that road on the agenda to fix, so as the money is available we will fix it. I saw the bad condition it is in, the citizens in the area also are making their wastewater ran onto the roadway, causing more and more damages to the road.” He said the plan was to use concrete as the surface material.

Marcia Lewis who uses this road on a weekly basis said she has suffered injuries to her feet because of the state of the road.