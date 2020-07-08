Cane Cutter Chops Co-worker in the Field, Charged

A cane cutter who chopped his co-worker during an altercation has been charged.

He is 39-year-old Gawayne Brown a cane cutter of Little London in Westmoreland. He has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in a cane field in Frome in the parish on Sunday, March 15.

Reports from the Police are that about 9:00 a.m., Brown and another man were cutting cane when a dispute developed between them. During the dispute, Brown used a machete to chop the other man multiple times causing serious injuries. The police were summoned and the man was taken to hospital where he is being treated. Brown was arrested and subsequently charged on Tuesday, July 7.

His court date is being finalised.