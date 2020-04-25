WANDA Diamond League Postponed More Meetings

Wanda Diamond League announced on Thursday, April 23, 2020, that a further two more meetings will not go ahead as scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oslo’s Bislett Games will be rebranded as the ‘Impossible Games’ exhibition event and to be staged in an alternative format on June 11, the original date of this year’s Olso Diamond League meeting. The Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon, on June 7 and the meet in Paris on June 13, 2020, have both been postponed with no new dates set.

In recent weeks, the Wanda Diamond League has been forced to suspend the first nine scheduled events of the 15-meeting season have all now either been postpend, rescheduled or downgraded as a result of COVID-19.

The Anniversary Games in London on July 4 are now the earliest scheduled competition of the season.

Organisers said the meet Oslo concept will see a number of world-class athletes take part in a one-off showpiece event in full observation of Norway’s coronavirus regulations and social distancing rules.

The programme is currently set to feature 400-meter hurdles world champion Norwegian star Karsten Warholm attempting a world record in the rarely raced 300-meter hurdles and a long-distance pole vault battle between world record holder Mondo Duplantis and Diamond League record Champion Renaud Lavillenie.