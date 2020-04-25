Man charged in Westmoreland murder

Detectives in Westmoreland have laid charges again 24-year-old Tivani Taylor of Savanna-la-Mar in the parish for the March 23 murder of Kashwayne Bennett and the wounding of another man.

Reports are that about 6:30 p.m. on the mentioned date, Bennett and another man were standing along the Roaring River main road in the parish when they were approached by two armed men in a motor car. The men opened fire on the two before escaping.. Bennett was pronounced dead at hospital and the other man treated and released.

Taylor was subsequently arrested and pointed out during an identification parade. He was charged with murder and wounding with intent.

His court date is being finalized.