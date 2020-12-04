Wanda Diamond League announces changes to its 2021 structure

The Wanda Diamond League (WDL) will return to a full competition format in 2021 with the world’s best athletes fighting it out over 13 meetings for a place in the final and a shot at the Diamond Trophy if the global health situation allows.

Changes to the competition in 2021 include a return to the full programme of 32 disciplines and the introduction of a new award for the “Best Performing Athletes” across five discipline groups.

The Wanda Diamond League is the week-to-week shop window for top-level athletics and an engine for innovation. Here’s everything you need to know about WDL 2021.

From May to September, 13 series meetings will be staged across 12 different countries in four different continents, with athletes competing for a place in the Wanda Diamond League Final.

Each meeting will take place in a two-hour TV world programme and will stage 14 Diamond disciplines (events in which athletes compete for Diamond League points).

The disciplines featuring in each of the meetings will be announced later this month.

At the end of the 13 meetings, the athletes with the most points in each Diamond discipline will qualify for a place in the WDL Final in Zurich, where all 32 Diamond League champions will be crowned in a two-day season finale.

Seven finals will take place as street events in Zurich’s historic city centre on Wednesday, 8 September, with the remaining disciplines held in the Letzigrund Stadium as part of a three-hour world feed programme on the following day. Both days will be broadcasted live on TV.

The winner of each final will be crowned Wanda Diamond League champion and take home the prestigious Diamond Trophy and US$30,000.

Prize money and a new award

As in previous years, the Wanda Diamond League will allocate prize money across all disciplines, with male and female athletes receiving the same amount.

At every series the meeting, a total of 25,000 USD will be up for grabs in each Diamond discipline.

In the final, the Wanda Diamond League champion in each discipline will receive $30,000 in prize money, with a further $30,000 distributed amongst the other finalists.

In addition to its commitment to equal prize money for male and female athletes across the series, WDL 2021 will also introduce a new award for outstanding performers in 2021.

A $500,000 bonus pot has been set aside for “Best Performing Athletes” – those who deliver consistently, high-level performances throughout the season. There will be 10 award winners in total – one male and one female athlete respectively in the sprints, hurdles, distance events, jumps and throws.

In total $7 million in prize money will be awarded in the course of the Wanda Diamond League season 2021.

Reform and consultation

Following a planned reduction in the number of disciplines for 2020, the series returns to a full programme of 32 disciplines in 2021. The triple jump, the discus, the 3000m steeplechase, the 200m and the 5000m will be reinstated.

To better promote the field events in an action-packed two-hour schedule and give them their own stand-alone moments of focus and drama, a qualifying round followed by a final will be introduced for the long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin and discus.

This new format, called The Final 3, will mean that the three athletes with the longest jumps and throws in the qualifying rounds will come together in a final where all previous results will be cleared as they compete for first, second and third place adding drama, jeopardy and excitement for stadium spectators and the millions of television fans around the world.

“We welcome the decision to include all 32 disciplines in 2021,” said Valerie Adams, deputy chairperson of the WA Athletes’ Commission and five-time Diamond League champion.