Keith Duncan Re-Elected as PSOJ President

Kith Duncan, Group Chief Executive Officer of the JMMB Group has been re-elected president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) to serve for a second term at a Council meeting on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Joining Duncan are Vice-Presidents Jackie Sharpe, Jeffrey Hall, Mariame McIntosh Robinson, Jason Henzell, John Byles, Treasurer Vikram Dhiman, Honorary Secretary Eva Lewis and Interim Chief Executive Officer Greta Bogues

Duncan said he is looking forward to building on the successes in his first year as PSOJ president.

Through its members, the PSOJ has also been engaged in multi-sectoral initiatives addressing crime and social intervention in health, education and national security.

Duncan believes Jamaica is at a critical juncture in its economic history and says proactive action must be taken by the private and public sectors as well as civil society to steer the country on a positive path.