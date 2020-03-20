Vybz Kartel Recruits Renee Six Thirty For New Song ‘Sometimes Love Dies’: Listen

Showing that he is one to pay it forward and embrace new artistes, Dancehall King Vybz Kartel just dropped a new song titled ‘Sometimes Love Dies’ with a feature from dancer turned dancehall artiste Renee Six Thirty (6:30). Listen to it below.

The new song was released today under the Short Boss Muzik label which is headed by Kartel’s former wife Tanesha.

In Sometimes Love Dies, Kartel and Renee exchange soulful verses about moving on after a mutual break-up. “Why do I feel so scared to move on, even though I know love is gone,” Renee sings in the opening.

Gaza fans, who were only just now recovering from Kartel’s last album, To Tanesha, are now back in their feelings after the 3-minute track debuted on Kartel’s VEVO page. In fact, the new single sounds very much like a bonus track that didn’t make it onto To Tanesha. That album was released in January and was hailed as a heartfelt show of appreciation by Kartel for his former wife and the mother of his three children.

The recruitment of Ms Six Thirty for this release and the numerous female features in To Tanesha prompted one fan to declare that Kartel is an artiste that “pushes the most women to the front row in Dancehall.”

In an interview Onstage earlier this year, Renee Six Thirty revealed that she gave up dancing to focus on music full time after suffering back injuries.

Her biggest hit is My Body, released in December last year, in which she was candid about the surgeries she has done to get that ideal body. She told Onstage host Winfred Williams, that her body is an investment in her music career but she implores young girls to not repeat her mistakes by taking care of their body.

Listen to ‘Sometimes Love Dies’ below.

Source: Dancehallmag