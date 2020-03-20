Safira Mono Offers $1 Million Reward To Solve Her Husband’s Murder

Reggae artiste Safira Mono wants the murder of her husband solved and is offering a $J1 million dollar reward to anyone who may have information about who did it.

Her husband, Renaldo ‘Stick A Fyah’ Farquharson, was killed at their home on Wednesday, February 26.

She told the Jamaica Star, “I know there is someone out there who knows exactly what happened and who did it, and I am begging you to just speak what you know.”

Safira Mono and husband Renaldo Farquharson.

Residents in the couple’s neighborhood in Tyrall Heights, Spanish Town summoned the police after hearing explosions.

On their arrival cops found Renaldo in a pool of blood from an apparent gunshot wound. The 32-year-old man was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital and pronounced dead.

Mono said they had intended to leave Jamaica the following Friday, and were in the community to gather some documents before travelling.

The controversial Tunback Blow singer said she was in the house when she heard the explosions.

“When mi come out and look over mi balcony, mi see mi husband drop and a man with a gun fire some shot in the air and run. When mi run guh down there a try take up mi husband, him wasn’t responding and mi couldn’t manage him alone to carry him in the car,” she said tearfully.

“Mi beg him nuh dead and tell him say mi a go look some help and come back. Mi reverse out and as mi a do that, the man dem crouch down in a gully and start fire after the vehicle and mi speed out and go to the police station.”

Safira described her husband, who was also her manager, as her motivator and biggest fan.

“He believed in my music and me when I didn’t even believe in myself, so I am going to continue to do music even more now. Him never like see mi cry so right now a that mi a use as a strength to push myself,” the singer said.

Source: Dancehallmag