Violence erupts in section of West Kingston overnight

A night of bullets and fire is how some people in West Kingston described Monday night when security forces and gunmen traded bullets and a fire broke out in Ray Ray Market downtown.

Reports and audio being circulated on social media speak of long-running gun battles in parts of Denham Town and Tivoli Gardens.

A team of police officers was reportedly pinned down by gunfire coming from Lizard Town. Reinforcements and JDF units were brought in as more gunfire continued.

There are no reports of injuries and the police have provided no release on the issue. It is reported that police and soldiers were responding to gun battles between armed gangs in the areas.

And the Ray Ray Market, near West Queen Street, was seen on fire close to midnight. It is believed that as a part of the disturbance the market was set on fire. Four fire brigade units fought the blaze.

