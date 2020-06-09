PNP said re-energised, united going for election win

The People’s National Party (PNP) is describing its Parliamentary Group as “re-energised and united” and committed to winning the upcoming general elections. This was a statement of their position coming out of a meeting with PNP President Dr Peter Phillips yesterday, in St Andrew.

The meeting was requested by 15 of the 29 Parliamentarians in the group who said they wanted to discuss the future of the party and that they had not met since Dr Phillips was diagnosed as having stage three colon cancer.

The group calling for the meeting was seen by some as being loyal to Peter Bunting who unsuccessfully challenged Dr Phillips for leadership of the party last year.

Several of those who called for the meeting did not attend.

A release from the PNP said Dr Phillips, told the group that “the national campaign will be re-imagined, targeting all avenues of media channels and platforms, including all digital spaces as the Party is now election ready; and the base of supporters is well motivated.”

The Parliamentary Group which comprises Members of Parliament and Senators held frank and constructive dialogue as they advanced plans for the upcoming general elections.

According to the release, “the meeting said the continuing surge in crime and violence, the collapse of the Jamaican economy and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, altogether will unleash untold pain and suffering across vulnerable communities.”

Dr Phillips in his address described the Government as incompetent and mentioned the situation with crime and education at this stage.

The Parliamentary Group expressed its confidence that a united PNP is poised for an election win based on the ongoing work in the seats it now holds and the focus it has placed on winning an additional 15 constituencies.