Vendor Murdered in Montego Bay Transport Centre

The police in Montego Bay, St James, has commenced a probe into the death of a juice vendor who was shot and killed by a lone gunman inside the Montego Bay Transport Centre in Montego Bay, St James on Friday, February 18.

The police have reported that the deceased who hails from Petersfield in Westmoreland, remains unidentified.

Reports are that shortly after 8:00 am, the juice vendor was inside the transport Centre selling juice when he was approached by a man, who brandished a handgun and open fire hitting him multiple times.

The scene was processed by the police, and several spent shells were removed from the scene.