Man Gunned Down Outside JN Bank in Montego Bay

One man was shot and killed by gunmen outside the Jamaica National Bank in Catherine Hall, on Friday, February 18.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 11:00am, the man was alighting from his motor vehicle on the compound of the JN Bank, Catherine Hall, when another motor car drove up, and men traveling on board jumped out with handguns.

The victim was chased and shot multiple times by the gunmen, and he died on the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival the scene was processed, and the victim removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

