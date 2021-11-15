Vaccination Card Needed For Entry To Island Village, Ocho Rios, St Ann

VACCINATION CARD NEEDED FOR ENTRY TO ISLAND VILLAGE, OCHO RIOS, ST ANN
VACCINATION CARD NEEDED FOR ENTRY TO ISLAND VILLAGE, OCHO RIOS, ST ANN

The Management of the Island Village in Ocho Rios, St Ann has joined other organizations in requesting patrons to have a valid Covid-19 vaccination card.

A senior reporter of the McKoy’s News Centre visited the busy complex on Monday November 15, 2021 and was informed that on my next visit, I must be able to show the Covid-19 vaccination card along with a Government ID.

When the reporter spoke with an owner of a store in the complex, she was unaware of the decision and was concerned that this decision could turn away clients.  She immediately contacted the Management and requested an urgent meeting to have this matter addressed immediately.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com