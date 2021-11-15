Vaccination Card Needed For Entry To Island Village, Ocho Rios, St Ann

The Management of the Island Village in Ocho Rios, St Ann has joined other organizations in requesting patrons to have a valid Covid-19 vaccination card.

A senior reporter of the McKoy’s News Centre visited the busy complex on Monday November 15, 2021 and was informed that on my next visit, I must be able to show the Covid-19 vaccination card along with a Government ID.

When the reporter spoke with an owner of a store in the complex, she was unaware of the decision and was concerned that this decision could turn away clients. She immediately contacted the Management and requested an urgent meeting to have this matter addressed immediately.