Curfew Imposed In Sections Of Franklin Town And Dunkirk Communities In Kingston

November 13, 2021–A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of in sections of the Franklyn Town and Dunkirk Communities, Kingston Eastern Division on Saturday, November 13, 2021 commencing 6:00 pm; the boundaries of the curfew are as follows:

North: Along Cumberland Avenue from the intersection with Upper Elletson Road continuing onto Cambridge Street to the bridge, then along a footpath to Somerset Avenue at the eastern boundary.

East:    Along Somerset Avenue from the footpath at eastern boundary continuing onto Bray Street, then onto Windward Road at the southern boundary.

South: Along Windward Road from the intersection with Bray Street to the intersection with Upper Elletson Road at the western boundary.

West: Along Upper Elletson Road from the intersection with Windward Road to the intersection with Cumberland Avenue at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

