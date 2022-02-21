US Home Prices up 15.4% in January from a Year Ago

Home prices climbed in January as inventory fell to a new record low.

The median price for a home last month was $350,300, up 15.4% from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors. It was not the highest median price on record, which was $362,800 last June, but it is the highest for the month of January, which tends to be a sleepier time for home sales.

Sales of existing homes — which include single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums, and co-ops — surged 6.7% from December, but were down 2.3% from a year ago, largely because there were so few homes to buy.

At the end of January, the inventory of homes available to buy fell to an all-time low of 860,000, down 16.5% from last year. That’s the lowest since NAR began tracking it in 1999. At the current monthly sales pace, supply would last just 1.6 months, which is also a record low.