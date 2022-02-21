Tommy Lee Sparta Hospitalised Following Altercation with Correctional Officers in Prison

Dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta has reportedly been hospitalised, following a confrontation with correctional officers at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in downtown Kingston.

His attorney Donahue Martin told the media that when he attempted to see Tommy Lee Sparta at the prison, he saw the ambulance driving out with him. As a result, he was not yet able to see him, but he will be monitoring the situation.

Witnesses confirmed that Tommy Lee Sparta, whose real name is Leroy Russell, was transported on a stretcher to the prison’s medical facility for treatment before being moved to the Kingston Public Hospital.

Calls to the Department of Correctional Services’ communication department were unanswered. However, the Tower Street Adult Correctional Center is said to be tense following the incident.

Tommy Lee Sparta has been incarcerated for more than 12 months, after pleading guilty in March 2021 to illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was sentenced to three years behind bars.