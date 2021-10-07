Update: Three Shot Dead in Montego Bay

Three men were shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon (October 6) in downtown Montego Bay, St James, after gunmen in a speeding Toyota Corolla opened fire on the passengers of a Toyota Mark X.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be released by the police.

According to reports, about 2 p.m., residents alerted the police after hearing gunshots coming from a section of Hart Street.

When the police arrived, they discovered four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were brought to the hospital, where three were pronounced dead and one admitted for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

