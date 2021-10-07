Home News Crime Three shot in Clarendon Three shot in Clarendon Three shot in Clarendon Three person including two men and one female were shot moments ago in Rosewell, Sandy Bay Clarendon, and were taken to May Pen Hospital Their conditions are not known at this time Previous Post Bodies of Two Missing Men Found in St Ann Next Post Update: Three Shot Dead in Montego Bay Leave a ReplyCancel Reply Name * Email * Website Add Comment Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.Post Comment Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)