Unidentified Male Shot and Killed in Spanish Town, St Catherine

An unidentified man was shot and killed in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Monday afternoon, January 24.

Investigators reported that shortly after 1:00pm, residents in the community summoned the police after hearing loud explosions which sounded like gunshots, coming from a section of the community.

On their arrival in the area, the lawmen discovered the body of the unidentified male, which was seen lying in a pool of blood in the vicinity of the National Water Commission Treatment Plant, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.