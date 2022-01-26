Unidentified Male Shot and Killed in Spanish Town, St Catherine

An unidentified man was shot and killed in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Monday afternoon, January 24.

Investigators reported that shortly after 1:00pm, residents in the community summoned the police after hearing loud explosions which sounded like gunshots, coming from a section of the community.

On their arrival in the area, the lawmen discovered the body of the unidentified male, which was seen lying in a pool of blood in the vicinity of the National Water Commission Treatment Plant, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com