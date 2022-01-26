8-Illegal Firearms Seized in 2-Days, During Joint Police/Military Operation at Stadium East, St Andrew

An AK-47 assault rifle, and a M-16 assault rifle, are among five additional illegal firearms seized on Monday, January 24, as members of the joint police /military teams continue their search of the Stadium East Complex, in St Andrew.

These latest finds have taken the total amount of illegal guns seized at the location since the operation started on Sunday, to eight.

Among the find are, six high-powered weapons, and close to 100 assorted rounds of ammunition.

The search is expected to continue over the next couple of days.

