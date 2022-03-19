Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump gold

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump gold
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump gold

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh won an emotional women’s high jump gold at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday, March 19.

The 20-year-old, who had to undertake a three-day overland journey from her war-torn home country to reach Serbia, produced a world-leading clearance of 2.02m to claim the title in Belgrade.

Mahuchikh had described the event as her own “front line”, amid the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The crowd cheered as she held her country’s flag aloft in celebration.

Australia’s Eleanor Patterson won silver and Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Dubovitskaya took the bronze medal, while Britain’s Emily Borthwick finished 10th with a clearance of 1.84m.

Mahuchikh was heading for bronze but made 2.00m with her third and final attempt, before producing a sensational first-time clearance at 2.02m.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com