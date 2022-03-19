Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins high jump gold

Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh won an emotional women’s high jump gold at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday, March 19.

The 20-year-old, who had to undertake a three-day overland journey from her war-torn home country to reach Serbia, produced a world-leading clearance of 2.02m to claim the title in Belgrade.

Mahuchikh had described the event as her own “front line”, amid the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The crowd cheered as she held her country’s flag aloft in celebration.

Australia’s Eleanor Patterson won silver and Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Dubovitskaya took the bronze medal, while Britain’s Emily Borthwick finished 10th with a clearance of 1.84m.

Mahuchikh was heading for bronze but made 2.00m with her third and final attempt, before producing a sensational first-time clearance at 2.02m.