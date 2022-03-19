Pastor Extraordinaire, Dedicated His Life To The Church

A distinguished and dedicated servant of God and Minister of the Jamaica Baptist Union, JBU the Rev Dr Roy James Henry has gone on to be with the Lord. He died on Thursday March 17, 2022 at his daughter’s residence in Canada in the presence of his wife and family members.

Rev Dr Henry, who died at the age of 77, served in many capacities of the JBU, chief among them are Member of the Executive Committee for over 20 years, Chairman of the Ministerial Care Committee, Vice President, President and Superintendent Minister. He distinguished himself as a father to many and a role model to both the young and the old in the Thompson Town Circuit of Baptist Churches in Clarendon and the East Queen Street Circuit of Baptist Churches in Kingston. He extended his service to the people of Downtown, Kingston and dedicated (christened), baptized and married many in the wider community. He has been a marriage officer and has performed over 1,500 of such ceremonies during his 42-year stint as a Minister of Religion. Many knew him as a people person and Counsellor to all as one who restored peace in several communities in the business district of Kingston.

Many organizations had their anniversary services at the East Queen Street Baptist Church including annual National Assize Services.

The Evangelical Minister has served the Ecumenical Movement that of Executive Member of the Jamaica Council of Churches and later its President. Up to 2021, Dr Henry served as Chairman of the National Prayer Vigil sponsored and guided by the Governor General of Jamaica and a Member of the Continuation Committee of the Caribbean Conference of Churches. He distinguished himself as a Member of the National Council on Education and the Jamaica Medical Foundation. He chaired the National Committee for Justice, Unity, Peace and Healing. In addition, Rev Dr Henry was a Member of the country’s Judicial Service Commission and a Justice of the Peace.

His service also extended to membership on the Boards of Vauxhall and Calabar High Schools, Board Chairman of Calabar Infant, Primary and Junior High Schools and of the National Religious Media Commission (Love 101FM). He was also involved in the Outreach Ministry of

the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Chaplaincy of the Joint Trade Union Congress and the National Chaplaincy of the Boys’ Brigade of Jamaica.

Many will remember Pastor Henry for his dynamic preaching, rap sessions with young people, love for children and counselling sessions and his infectious laughter. He was instrumental in guiding the formation of the Dance Group, the 100-voice Circuit Evangelism Choir, a special children’s choir, among other groups in the Church. Noteworthy was his strict adherence to time management and protocol issues of which the JBU relied on his expertise in these areas. He was also an Adjunct lecturer in courses of the JBU and United Theological College of the West Indies.

Rev Henry studied at the Calabar Baptist Theological College, Jamaica, where he obtained the Licentiate in Theology, and a Master of Arts Degree and Doctor of Ministry from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, USA. Prior to ministerial training, he was a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force for seven years.

In 1983, Dr Henry was named in the Who’s Who International Publication among students of American Universities and Colleges for being an Outstanding Student and also in 1985 in the Marquis Who’s Who. In 2000, the Government of Jamaica awarded this committed man of God with the Order of Distinction, Commander (CD) for exceptional contribution to Religion and Community Development.

Rev Dr Roy Henry retired from the East Queen Street Circuit of Baptist Churches (Churches include East Queen Street, Denham Town and Delacree Park) in November 2016. He served the JBU for 43 glorious years.

A true family man who would always be seen with his wife, Lorna and children. Although there were great demands for the pastoral profession, Rev Dr Henry made sure to dedicate quality time to his wife and children.

He leaves behind widow Lorna who is a retired Senior Public Health Nurse and Nursing Educator at the University of Technology, UTech, Lorna, adult children Leighton, Rusheyne and Dale, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, 1 brother, relatives, a host of friends and the Baptist fraternity.