UK a Hot Corona Mess

COVID-19 has continued its reign in the UK as it is confirmed that 14 more persons have died from the virus resulting in the total number of deaths being 35 so far.

UK’s Department of Health in its statistical release states that as at 9 am this morning (UK time) March 15, a total of 40,279 persons were tested; 38,907 tested negative while 1372 tested positive.

Some countries across the world have started the ban on UK flights while some are still pending. Several businesses like bars, restaurants, childcare facilities and sports clubs have started closing their doors to prevent the spread of the virus.

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter