UK a Hot Corona Mess

Updates: The COVID-19 has been declared a global crisis
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

COVID-19 has continued its reign in the UK as it is confirmed that 14 more persons have died from the virus resulting in the total number of deaths being 35 so far.

UK’s Department of Health in its statistical release states that as at 9 am this morning (UK time) March 15, a total of 40,279 persons were tested; 38,907 tested negative while 1372 tested positive.

Some countries across the world have started the ban on UK flights while some are still pending.  Several businesses like bars, restaurants, childcare facilities and sports clubs have started closing their doors to prevent the spread of the virus.

 

Antonio Mckoy – News Reporter

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....