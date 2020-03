Dear Mckoy: Corona Can’t Stop My Flow – Since this coronavirus come about everybody a get fraid but this yah girl nah fraid a it till it meck mi stop duh my thing.

Mi will just put mask on my man face, wrap him body up in plastic wrap and leave out the tool, do my business, get my pop then him can go. This virus not stopping me. It is called using up your household products.

Dear Unknown

Be careful of suffocation…lol… To our readers, please do not try this at your home.