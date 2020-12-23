Ubigwitus Records drops new tracks by Luciano, M’Stro, Mikey Ellis

Even if CEO of Ubigwitus Records, Robert “Bobby” Johnson, doesn’t say so himself, his New York based record label appears set for a great year in 2021.

Laying the foundation for what should make his imprint a well-known brand going forward, Johnson has recorded tracks with a mix of names that fit into the category of new, experienced, and favourite artists, that should find favour with audiences in Jamaica and internationally.

Among the names that Johnson has on his roster in the reggae messenger, Luciano, whose track entitled Rude Boy took just three days after its October 16 release to reach number 26 on the Amazon Top 100 reggae singles chart, and still continues to enjoy its fair share of airplay in the US market.

Lean on Me by hip hop/dancehall artist M’Stro, released late October, is also enjoying lots of airplay in the US.

“The latest tracks, Rude Boy by Luciano and Lean on Me by M’Stro, are both doing well in their respective markets. Rude Boy has been getting its fair share of air spins in the US and it’s still a new song so I’m sure DJs will give us their support, after all they love Luciano and they love the message,” says Johnson.

Rude Boy was produced by John “Pops” Dowling formerly of UB40, along with Sly & Robbie, with Niko Hinds of Muzik Yard put the finishing touches, playing the horns and keys.

Ubigwitus has also introduced the world to a singer by the name Mikey Ellis whose R&B flavoured track, Mama, not only stirs memories of Boyz II Men’s 1997 song, A Song For Mama, but whose soulful voice is reminiscent of R&B superstar Lionel Richie.

Based on initial response from persons in the music industry, Mama is predicted to be a breakout hit for Mikey Ellis.

“I believe Mama will find it’s place in the market, it’s a real Mother’s Day song. It’s more or less an R&B tune,” Johnson says.

Meanwhile, the Kingston inner city duo, Richie and The Ragga, who started with Ubigwitus Records in 2018 and whose career has blossomed since then, has seen their debut album, Rags To Riches, peaked at number 5 on the Amazon reggae chart, after peaking at number 3 on the best sellers chart. The video for their single Still in Love has attracted over 115,000 views thus far.

Johnson, who has worked with artists such as American R&B singer, Carl Thomas, world beat artist Indika Rocks, along with several reggae and dancehall acts, is set to release new projects in the New Year.