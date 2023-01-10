Uber Announces User Trends in Jamaica for 2022

Uber has announced the 2022 mobility trends for Jamaican users. Lady Musgrave Road, Golding Avenue, and the Sovereign Centre have stood out as the most popular locations where users mobilized with the Uber app.
The trends of 2022 reaffirm that the Uber app has become an ally for users in their
daily lives. That is why we are focused on offering the community convenience,
safety, and variety so that they can go anywhere with just a touch of a button," the company assured.
Some of the trends that stood out in 2022 are:
● Most visited tourist places: Emancipation Park, Independence Park, UWI
(Mona) Gardens, and Ruins.
● Day with the most trips: July 9th
Uber revealed that for 2023, it would focus on enhancing the user experience while
offering more in-app safety and accessibility features.
“Safety and accessibility are pillars we stand on, so we will work to improve the
Uber experience upon the technology we have implemented; we are looking
forward to another year of bringing Jamaicans an alternative, safe, and convenient
mobility option.