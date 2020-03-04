Two St Andrew men charged with murder

Jamaica News: Justice has commenced as the Half Way Tree Police charged two men in connection with the Monday, December 16, 2019 shooting death of 33-year-old Keron Kepple, otherwise called ‘Fatman’, of Little Kew Road, Kingston 5.

Charged are 28-year-old Keniel Bailey otherwise called ‘Cory’ and ‘Glock Head,’ and 22-year-old Emilo Patten otherwise called ‘Maleek’, a construction worker, both of Maxfield Avenue, addresses in Kingston 13.

The police said that Bailey and Patten were arrested on Monday, February 24 during an operation and were positively identified in a parade held on Tuesday, March 3 following which they were charged with murder, conspiracy to murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Kepple was shot by two gunmen in his community about 5:00 pm. He was taken to hospital where he died while being treated.

The court dates of the accused are being finalised, the police said.

Source: JIS News

