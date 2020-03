Jamaica News: Dancehall deejay I-Octane sparked a bit of controversy this weekend when fans speculated that he misspoke on stage and was championing for something deemed taboo in dancehall.

It was quite an eventful weekend for I-Octane, who performed in front of a large crowd of fans in Grand Cayman. The dancehall artist was still fresh off the stage when rumors began swirling that he made a grave error in his speech during his performance. Some fans were speculating that during his set, Octane signaled the audience and said, “Di man dem wah s***k p***y” before starting a rendition of his 2014 song “Gyal Ting.”

Fans were quick to judge the dancehall deejay for his out of pocket remarks, but before the rumor robbed too much time, Octane was sure to clear up the misunderstanding on Instagram. Alongside a snippet of the recording from his performance in Grand Cayman, Octane wrote a lengthy caption addressing the baseless rumors.

“This is di video weh dem a run wid a say mi say [weh di man dem weh s**k p***y……. Wen mi say weh di man dem deh weh say p***y…… I dont know how sum ppl hear s–k in this but to each is own still],” he wrote.