Two Security Guards Shot in Robbery at Portmore Scotia Bank ATM

The police in St Catherine have recovered two motor vehicles used by gunmen involved in a shooting incident on Sunday afternoon, at the Portmore Pines Plaza in Portmore.
The vehicles were abandoned by the gunmen in the Lakes Pen area of the parish.
According to reports, armed men opened fire on a Beryllium security team as they made a deposit at an Scotiabank ATM. During the incident, two security guards were shot and have been hospitalized.
Several videos of the shooting have been circulating on social media. In these videos, members of the security team and the gunmen are seen engaged in a daring gun battle. In one of the videos, it looked like a member of the security team was shot and injured. As the two groups traded shots, the armored car was also seen moving out of the way.
More updates soon.