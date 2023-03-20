Firearm and Ammunition Seized in St Ann, Man in Custody

The St. Ann Police have seized an illegal fiream and eight rounds of ammunition during an operation in Faiths Pen, Moneague, St. Ann on Sunday, March 19. One man was taken into custody in relation to this seizure.
Reports from the Moneague Police are that about 11:50 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by a man was searched. During the search, one 9mm Browning pistol with a magazine containing eight 9mm rounds of ammunition was found wrapped in a bag that was under a pillow inside the house.
He was subsequently taken into custody; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigation.