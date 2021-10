Two Prisoners Escape From Freeport Lock-up in Montego Bay

Two inmates escaped from the Freeport Police Station lock-up in Montego Bay on Saturday morning, prompting a huge investigation by the St James police.

Since then, a major manhunt has been launched to apprehend the two fugitives who are still on the run.

One of the fugitives is alleged to have been charged with multiple murders.

The two were reported missing early Saturday morning when inmates were being counted for morning showers.