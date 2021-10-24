Dear McKoy: My Husband Gave Me Oral During My Period

Dear McKoy: I was having my period a few days ago, but my husband insisted that we have sex anyway. I gave in because my hormones were going crazy but it felt very weird and made me bleed more. He didn’t even use a condom. The most shocking part is that he gave me head and said it was nothing because when he was a child, he used to suck his blood if he got a little cut and apparently this is a norm. I don’t want to make this come between us, but I can’t look at him the same anyway. I thought men usually scorned women during that time, but he had a whole feast with me. I haven’t told him how I feel yet because it’s still very awkward. Please help.

-Anonymous

Dear Anonymous: Take your time to process the event, then talk to him when you are truly ready. It really is bizarre so I understand why you’re feeling like that. Next time don’t allow him to pressure you into sex no matter what. It’s your body and your choice.

McKoy