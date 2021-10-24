Dear McKoy: My Husband Gave Me Oral During My Period

Dear McKoy: I was having my period a few days ago, but my husband insisted that we have sex anyway. I gave in because my hormones were going crazy but it felt very weird and made me bleed more. He didn’t even use a condom. The most shocking part is that he gave me head and said it was nothing because when he was a child, he used to suck his blood if he got a little cut and apparently this is a norm. I don’t want to make this come between us, but I can’t look at him the same anyway. I thought men usually scorned women during that time, but he had a whole feast with me. I haven’t told him how I feel yet because it’s still very awkward. Please help.

-Anonymous
Dear Anonymous: Take your time to process the event, then talk to him when you are truly ready. It really is bizarre so I understand why you’re feeling like that. Next time don’t allow him to pressure you into sex no matter what. It’s your body and your choice.
McKoy

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com