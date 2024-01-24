Trelawny Security Guard Charged with Murder

Two Men Charged in Clarendon after Gun Seized During Traffic Stop

Leave a Comment / By / January 24, 2024

Two Men Charged in Clarendon: The Clarendon police have charged two men in connection with the seizure of a gun during a traffic stop on Waterman Street in Hayes.

26-year-old Adrian Daley, a security guard from Content district in York Town, and 36-year-old Carl Palmer, a contractor from Race Track, both in the parish, are facing charges of possession of a prohibited weapon.

police reported that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 22, law enforcement officers were conducting an operation in the Hayes area, signaling a white Toyota Probox to stop.

The driver complied but attempted to escape the police by reversing the vehicle. Subsequent to the stop, a search of the occupants and the vehicle revealed a Glock 19 pistol under the mat of the passenger seat. Both men were arrested and charged.

Their court dates are currently being finalized.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Discover more from McKoysNews

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading