Two Men Charged in Clarendon after Gun Seized During Traffic Stop

Two Men Charged in Clarendon: The Clarendon police have charged two men in connection with the seizure of a gun during a traffic stop on Waterman Street in Hayes.
26-year-old Adrian Daley, a security guard from Content district in York Town, and 36-year-old Carl Palmer, a contractor from Race Track, both in the parish, are facing charges of possession of a prohibited weapon.
police reported that at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Monday, January 22, law enforcement officers were conducting an operation in the Hayes area, signaling a white Toyota Probox to stop.
The driver complied but attempted to escape the police by reversing the vehicle. Subsequent to the stop, a search of the occupants and the vehicle revealed a Glock 19 pistol under the mat of the passenger seat. Both men were arrested and charged.
Their court dates are currently being finalized.