Gregory Roberts Found Guilty in Trial for 2017 Murder of Shineka Gray

Gregory Roberts Found Guilty: The St James Circuit Court has found Gregory Roberts guilty in the trial for the killing of 15-year-old Shineka Gray in 2017.
Around 12:35 pm, the court delivered the verdict after Supreme Court Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison, completed his summation at approximately 11:05 am on Wednesday. Following this, the seven-member jury was sent to deliberate the case.
Shineka Gray, a grade 10 student, was discovered dead three days after being reported missing. Her last known sighting was in Montego Bay, St James, as she made her way home from a schoolmate’s funeral.
Gregory Roberts and his co-accused, Mario Morrison, were taken into custody in connection with the killing. In September 2022, Morrison entered a plea deal with the state, pleading guilty, and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison a month later.