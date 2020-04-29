Two Men Arrested for Praedial Larceny

Officers from the St. Catherine South Police Division arrested two men in connection with the theft of over 400 pounds of pumpkin from a farm in Bernard Lodge, St. Catherine on Monday, April 27.

Reports are that about 9:45 p.m., officers were on foot patrol in the area when four men were seen leaving a farm with bags. On the approach of the Police, the men dropped the bags and ran. Two of them were however caught. The bags were searched and the pumpkins were found inside. The men were arrested after they failed to properly account for the pumpkins.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

 

