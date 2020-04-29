Manchester Man Charged With Murder

Detectives from the St. Ann Police Division charged a man with murder following the death of a 38-year-old Kingsley Williams otherwise called ‘Job’, in Mount Mariah, St. Ann on Thursday, April 23.

Charged is 31-year-old Zayne Chambers, a taxi operator of Plowden, Manchester.

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., the men were engaged in an argument when Chambers allegedly used an object to hit Williams in the head causing him to fall to the ground. Chambers then reportedly strangled him. The Police were summoned and Williams was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.

Chambers was arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalized.