Manchester Man Charged With Murder

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives from the St. Ann Police Division charged a man with murder following the death of a 38-year-old Kingsley Williams otherwise called ‘Job’, in Mount Mariah, St. Ann on Thursday, April 23.

Charged is 31-year-old Zayne Chambers, a taxi operator of Plowden, Manchester.

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., the men were engaged in an argument when Chambers allegedly used an object to hit Williams in the head causing him to fall to the ground. Chambers then reportedly strangled him. The Police were summoned and Williams was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.

Chambers was arrested and later charged.

His court date is being finalized.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....