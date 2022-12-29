Two Charged for Illegal Firearm Seized in Clarendon

Illegal Firearm Seized: Two persons have been charged following the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition in Top Hill, Hayes, Clarendon, on Saturday, December 24.
Charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession and Possession of Prohibited Ammunition are; 29-year-old Judian Whyte, a sales clerk and 30-year-old Wayne Spencer, a construction worker, both of Top Hill district in the parish.
Reports are that at about 5:00 a.m., a police team conducting operations searched the home of the two–one Taurus pistol with a magazine and twelve .40 cartridges were found. They were subsequently arrested and later charged.
Their court date is being arranged.