15-year-old Donnay Williams Missing, from Kingston

Donnay Williams Missing: 15-year-old Donnay Williams otherwise called ‘Don-Don’, of Lowel Avenue, Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 who has been missing since Friday, December 23.

She is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:30 p.m., Donnay was last seen at home wearing a black blouse, blue, white and red shorts and a pair of red slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donnay Williams is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

