Two Brothers Murdered in Central Village

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the Portmore police are carrying out investigations surrounding the shooting death of two men along Manley Crescent, in Central Village, St Catherine, on Monday, January 20.

Those killed have been identified as 24-year-old Chandi Knight and his brother 26-year-old Channel Knight, both Masons of Harmony Heights, in Central Village.

Reports by the police are that about 5:40 p.m., both brothers were walking along the roadway when they were approached by a group of men, who opened fire hitting them multiple times to their upper bodies.

The gunmen escaped in the area on foot, while the police were summoned. Upon the arrival of the lawmen, both men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, and were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

