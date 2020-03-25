Two Brothers Killed in Accident

Latest Jamaica News, St Thomas (McKoy’s News): Two brothers who hailed from Wheelerfield, St. Thomas, have lost their lives in an accident that occurred along the Golden Grove to Hordley Crossing main road, Tuesday night.

They are being identified as Adrian Williams, a 30-year-old business driver and Lando Williams, a security guard.

It is being reported that at about 8:30 p.m. the brothers were driving towards Golden Cove on a motorcycle when Adrian lost control of the bike. It collided with a Toyota Rav4 which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both brothers died on the spot, while the driver of the Rav4 was taken to the hospital for medical attention.

