Sonni Pacheco slams ex Jeremy Renner’s request to lower child support payments

Sonni Pacheco is ready to speak out about ex Jeremy Renner’s alleged “lies” after what she says have been “seven years of hell.”

Earlier this week, Renner, 49, filed a request to lower his child support payments over claims the coronavirus pandemic had affected his finances.

Pacheco told Page Six in response, “It is very disheartening that in a time of global crisis there is yet another attempt to reduce funds I rely on to provide for our child.”

On Monday, court documents obtained by TMZ showed the “Hawkeye” star asked to reduce his monthly payments for his 6-year-old daughter, Ava, from $30,000 to $11,000.

“The reported monthly income has been greatly exaggerated,” Pacheco said in her statement, adding that she has yet to see the court papers herself because they were filed on her birthday.

“I only have knowledge as to what I have read in the tabloids,” she said. “I think it’s time after seven years of hell, I start addressing the lies myself.”

Pacheco addressed Renner’s claims regarding the amount of monthly child support she receives.

“First, I do not receive 30k in monthly child support,” the Canadian artist said. “Second, all of my savings and Ava’s savings have been drained due to lawyer fees, as my concerns for Ava’s safety have been an ongoing battle for years now. I have, and will always choose to protect Ava when I find out about disturbing behavior exhibited by her father at his homes that put her in danger.”

Pacheco previously accused Renner in court documents of biting Ava, causing her to allegedly bruise on her shoulder.

Renner’s rep said at the time Pacheco’s claims were “categorically not true and another straight-out character assassination made by Ms. Pacheco and her attorney.”

In October, Pacheco also alleged that Renner once shoved a gun in his mouth and threatened to kill her.

Renner’s rep told Page Six at the time, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy. This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

Pacheco said in her latest statement to Page Six that she also has her daughter’s best interest in mind.

She concluded in her response, “Last but not least, I am choosing love and to continue to wish him the best and a healthy safe life.”

Source: Page Six