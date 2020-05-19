‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and girlfriend found dead in Las Vegas

“Twilight” actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his 27-year-old girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas condo last week, according to a report on Monday.

Boyce, 30, and Natalie Adepoju were pronounced dead on May 13, E! News reported. Their cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

As an actor, Boyce was known for his role in the first of the “Twilight” movie franchise in 2008. He played Tyler Crowley, who has a crush on Kristen Stewart’s character, Bella Swan.

He also appeared in the film short “Apocalypse” in 2018.

Prior to their deaths, Boyce and Adepoju had been working on starting a wing restaurant, according to his mother, who posted a tribute on Facebook calling him “the best chef.”

“I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost. I’m in pain,” Lisa Wayne wrote.

Boyce had moved to Las Vegas to care for his mother, but “would commute to Los Angeles for acting jobs and to see his daughter,” a source told E!.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.

Adepoju leaves behind a young son, Egypt.

Source: Page Six