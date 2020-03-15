Trump Tests Negative While Spanish Prime Minister’s Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19

A United States Whitehouse Physician announced earlier this evening that President Trump’s test results for the COVID-19 came back negative. President Trump announced this morning that he was tested yesterday for the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Begona Gomez (wife of the Spain Prime Minister) tested positive for the virus. The Spanish Government issued a release this afternoon that both Gomez and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are in good being and are still at their official residence Moncloa Palace in Madrid.