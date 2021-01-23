Tributes for footballer Michael Shelton who died today

Several tributes have been coming in for former Reggae Boyz, Luton Shelton.
Shelton died today, January 22, 2021, after a prolonged battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 35 years old.
He is Jamaica’s leading all time goal scorer with 35 goals in over 70 international games.
The prolific goal scorer, Shelton played for several clubs in European countries.
Sports Minister Olivia Babsy Grange, Jamaica Football Federation President Michael Ricketts as well as PNP Spokesperson on Sports Senator Gabriela Morris all expressed their condolences

