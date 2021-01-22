15-year-old Theresa Smith Missing, from Kingston

15-year-old Theresa Smith of Bayshore Park, Kingston 17 who has been missing since Monday, March 23, 2020.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that Theresa was last seen at home about 10:15 a.m., wearing blue jeans and brown slippers. She was carrying a red handbag. All efforts to locate her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Theresa Smith is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police at 876- 928-6001, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

