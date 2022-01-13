Trey Songz Accused of Rape

R&B singer Trey Songz has been accused of rape by artist and former University of Nevada basketball star Dylan Gonzalez.

She claims that the alleged incident which took place at a Las Vegas hotel, caused her post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and has hired an attorney to represent her in a potential case against him.

Gonzalez first alluded to the accusation in a tweet on New Year’s Eve.

Trey Songz has been in the spotlight for similar allegations in the past, the most recent in November.

He was the subject of another sexual assault investigation, also in Las Vegas.

He has denied the allegations against him.