Jah Cure Remanded Into Custody; Set to Return to Court March 8

Recording Artiste Jah Cure was remanded when he appeared in an Amsterdam court to answer several charges including attempted murder.

According to reports, the two-hour hearing ended with a ruling from the judge ordering Jah Cure to return on March 8 for a more substantial hearing.

The prosecution is currently awaiting the results of the digital examination of the suspect’s phone before the trial can commence.

Additionally, the public prosecutor has reportedly requested information from the Jamaican authorities about Cure’s prior criminal history.

The Reggae Artist has been incarcerated since October after he allegedly stabbed show promoter Nicardo Blake, in the Netherlands.

It has been stated that Blake, the owner of the Roots Vibes company, was hospitalised with abdominal injuries.

